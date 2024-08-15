Lithuania bans entry to all cars registered in Belarus starting from Friday

All cars registered in Belarus will be banned from entering Lithuania starting from 16 August, the State Border Committee of Belarus has announced.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The ban applies to all passenger cars, regardless of the owner's or driver's nationality.

Advertisement:

European Pravda reiterates that the restriction on the entry of passenger vehicles registered in Belarus into Lithuania, introduced on 18 July, did not apply to cars not intended for sale or to cars owned by Belarusian citizens holding a valid visa or temporary/permanent residence permit in the EU.

As of Friday, the ban applies to all cars registered in Belarus.

Background:

Advertisement:

Cars with Belarusian registration plates cannot enter Latvia starting from 16 July.

Following Latvia and Lithuania, Estonia has also banned the entry of cars with Belarusian registration plates.

Support UP or become our patron!