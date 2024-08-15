All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuania bans entry to all cars registered in Belarus starting from Friday

Iryna Balachuk, Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 15 August 2024, 12:00
Lithuania bans entry to all cars registered in Belarus starting from Friday
Stock photo: lsm.lv

All cars registered in Belarus will be banned from entering Lithuania starting from 16 August, the State Border Committee of Belarus has announced.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The ban applies to all passenger cars, regardless of the owner's or driver's nationality.

Advertisement:

European Pravda reiterates that the restriction on the entry of passenger vehicles registered in Belarus into Lithuania, introduced on 18 July, did not apply to cars not intended for sale or to cars owned by Belarusian citizens holding a valid visa or temporary/permanent residence permit in the EU. 

As of Friday, the ban applies to all cars registered in Belarus.  

Background:  

Advertisement:
  • Cars with Belarusian registration plates cannot enter Latvia starting from 16 July.
  • Following Latvia and Lithuania, Estonia has also banned the entry of cars with Belarusian registration plates.

Support UP or become our patron!

LithuaniaBelarusborder
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
Lithuania
Ukraine humiliated Putin by invading Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian Defence Minister
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
Lithuanian defence minister makes surprise visit to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: