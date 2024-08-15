If our borders are violated, Russia will deploy its troops to Belarus – Belarusian leader

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has stated that Russia will send its troops to Belarus to provide military support in case of aggression against Minsk.

Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA, citing Lukashenko in an interview with Kremlin-aligned Russian TV Channel Rossiya

Quote: "In line with our agreement, Russia will deploy its troops to Belarus [in the event of aggression]. Specific units have been designated for this purpose. We will take the initial hit, and then Russia will provide support with reserve forces."

Details: In addition, Lukashenko claimed that Belarus was not going to use nuclear weapons as long as its state borders were not violated.

Background:

In August 2023, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, stated that Russia had delivered the first nuclear warheads to Belarus, though they would not be used.

Lukashenko also claimed that it was necessary to sit down at the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine because "no one needs it".

