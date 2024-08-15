All Sections
If our borders are violated, Russia will deploy its troops to Belarus – Belarusian leader

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 15 August 2024, 17:08
Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: BelTA

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has stated that Russia will send its troops to Belarus to provide military support in case of aggression against Minsk.

Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA, citing Lukashenko in an interview with Kremlin-aligned Russian TV Channel Rossiya

Quote: "In line with our agreement, Russia will deploy its troops to Belarus [in the event of aggression]. Specific units have been designated for this purpose. We will take the initial hit, and then Russia will provide support with reserve forces."

Details: In addition, Lukashenko claimed that Belarus was not going to use nuclear weapons as long as its state borders were not violated.

Background:

  • In August 2023, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, stated that Russia had delivered the first nuclear warheads to Belarus, though they would not be used.
  • Lukashenko also claimed that it was necessary to sit down at the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine because "no one needs it". 

