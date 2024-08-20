All Sections
Ukrainian government allocates US$576.3 million for purchase of drones for defence forces

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 20 August 2024, 12:20
Ukrainian government allocates US$576.3 million for purchase of drones for defence forces
The Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 24 billion (roughly US$576.3 million) for the purchase of drones for the security and defence forces.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting

Quote from Shmyhal: "Today we are allocating UAH 24 billion for the purchase of drones for the security and defence forces."

At the same time, Shmyhal said that Ukraine has made a "real breakthrough" in the production and use of drones. The state has already contracted a million drones, and about 500 Ukrainian companies produce UAVs.

Background: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian manufacturers had already contracted a million drones in 2024, and this figure would grow.

