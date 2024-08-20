Chair of Okhmatdyt Reconstruction Board shares immediate plans for Kyiv children's hospital

On 20 August, the newly-formed Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital Reconstruction Board held its inaugural meeting. Inna Ivanenko, Executive Director of the charity Patients of Ukraine, was elected as chair of the supervisory board.

Source: Ivanenko in a comment to UP.Zhyttia

Details: Volodymyr Kudrytsky, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, was elected as her deputy, while Yevhenii Honchar, Head of the Policy Formation Department in the field of medical guarantees and medical services at the Ministry of Health's Department of Medical Services, was elected secretary.

Ivanenko said the primary topic of discussion during the first meeting was the reconstruction and repair of the hospital's main building.

Members of the supervisory board have begun to examine the damage and draw up a work plan. They will shortly select a contractor to handle these tasks.

Quote from Ivanenko: "Today, we focused on the matter of completing a detailed investigation of the damaged new hospital building as soon as possible, which will serve as the basis for a transparent tender to select a contractor for the rebuilding work."

Ivanenko said the Reconstruction Board comprises representatives from major donors who have contributed funds for the rebuilding of Okhmatdyt, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Health, organisations from other countries, and the general public.

"My goal as chair of the board is to ensure that the processes for the rebuilding of the hospital are quick, transparent, and clear to the public.

I want us to restore exactly what patients and the healthcare system as a whole really need," Ivanenko shared.

The Ministry of Health appointed the members of the Okhmatdyt Reconstruction Board on 20 August, and the board membership was approved by the appropriate orders.

On 8 July, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine’s capital. The major children's hospital, Okhmatdyt, was damaged in the attack, and one of the buildings was entirely destroyed.

Many of the doctors continued to help their young patients despite being injured themselves. The Order For Courage was conferred upon three doctors.

Funds for the rebuilding work have been raised by the Okhmatdyt Charitable Foundation. In July, the Foundation awarded a tender to the company that had quoted the highest price to repair the building.

The deal was cancelled and will now be completed through the Prozorro public procurement system.

Okhmatdyt's general director, Volodymyr Zhovnir, was recently suspended by the Ministry of Health. Oleksandr Urin has been appointed as acting general director.

