Ukrainian special forces post video of Russian equipment and pontoon crossings being destroyed in Kursk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 21 August 2024, 11:15
Ukrainian forces engage a Russian target in Kursk Oblast with multiple-launch rocket systems. Photo: Screenshot from a video by Ukrainian special forces

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) are destroying Russian military and engineering equipment in Kursk Oblast and directing the fire of multiple-launch rocket systems on bridges and pontoon crossings.

Source: press service of the SOF

Quote: "Where do Russian pontoons disappear in Kursk Oblast? Operatives from the Special Operations Forces, together with units of Ukraine's defence forces, are effectively crushing them."

Details: The video released on 21 August demonstrates Ukrainian forces successfully targeting Russian engineering equipment in Kursk Oblast, as well as identifying targets and directing HIMARS systems fire on bridges and pontoon crossings.

Additionally, the Special Operations Forces noted that, in coordination with Ukraine's defence forces, they hit and destroyed a cluster of equipment, a field storage point for ammunition and fuel and lubricants, an electronic warfare system, and a 152-mm D-20 artillery piece in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Background: Radio Liberty's Russian Service, having analysed satellite images, reported that a pontoon bridge used by Russian forces across the Seym River in the Glushkovo district of Kursk Oblast, Russia, had been destroyed.

