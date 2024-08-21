Five people injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast over past day
Russian troops bombarded Sumy Oblast 113 times on 21 August, injuring five people.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details: Among other things, the Russians dropped 46 air-dropped mines on Krasnopillia hromada, injuring three people [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Another person was injured in Hlukhiv hromada because of FPV drone attacks (18 explosions).
There were also FPV drone attacks (19 explosions) and artillery shelling (1 explosion) in Druzhba hromada, and a civilian was wounded in an aerial bomb attack.
Local authorities reported 113 Russian attacks on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast. The attacks affected 16 hromadas: Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Bereza, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske.
