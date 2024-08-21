One Russian Shahed flies again to Belarus, another returns to Russia

One of the kamikaze drones launched by Russian troops flew into the territory of Belarus and another into Russiaʼs Belgorod Oblast on the night of 20-21 August.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote from Mykola Oleshchuk: "An enemy attack UAV was spotted crossing the state border with the Republic of Belarus in Chernihiv Oblast, and another Russian UAV returned to its ‘homeland’ in Belgorod Oblast."

Details: On Tuesday night, Russia launched 69 kamikaze drones at Ukraine, 50 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defence, while 16 Russian UAVs were lost locally, which means they were probably impacted by electronic countermeasures.

Background:

Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, noted that Ukrainian Telegram channels reported that at around 08:40, one of the Shahed-type kamikaze drones entered the airspace of Belarus from the direction of Chernihiv Oblast of Ukraine. It was noted that, according to preliminary data, the UAV continued to move west along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Russia launched a combined air attack against Ukraine on the night of 20-21 August. Ukrainian defence forces destroyed 51 of the 72 Russian air targets.

Russian kamikaze drones have been repeatedly recorded flying into Belarusian territory in the summer of 2024. Belarusian self-proclaimed authorities have not commented on this.

