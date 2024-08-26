Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast overnight

An air defence mobile firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence responded to a Russian drone attack on the night of 25-26 August in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defence units are responding to an attack on the oblast."

Details: Local authorities reiterated that taking photos of or filming the work of the military is not allowed.

Update: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, also said that air defence was responding to the Russian drones in the oblast and on the outskirts of Kyiv. He asked civilians to stay in shelters until the all-clear was given.

The all-clear was given at 03:33.

