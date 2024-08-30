All Sections
Ukraine manages to bring back 14 more children from temporarily occupied territories – ombudsman

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 30 August 2024, 03:20
Ukraine manages to bring back 14 more children from temporarily occupied territories – ombudsman
Children that were brought back. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets

Ukraine has managed to bring back 14 children from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.  

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), on Telegram

Quote from Lubinets: "We managed to bring back several families from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. They overcame many difficulties to get to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

During the conversation, people told us that they were afraid to go out; could not find a job without a Russian-issued passport; received threats of property confiscation and deprivation of parental rights; had no choice in schools, and were subjected to unreasonable searches of their homes. Ukrainian books found were burned and valuable property was confiscated. The ‘new’ government did not restrain itself in any way."

Details: Lubinets noted that one of the families had tried several times to leave the temporarily occupied territory on their own. However, they were returned without explanation and with threats. Another family was forced to hide from the Russians because of their pro-Ukrainian position.

