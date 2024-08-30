All Sections
One civilian killed, six more injured in Russian attack on Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast – photos

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 30 August 2024, 16:37
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russian army attacked the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on 30 August, leaving one civilian dead and six more injured.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "The investigation has found that Russian forces struck Kurakhove on the afternoon of 30 August 2024, likely using an Uragan multiple-launch rocket system. The enemy rockets hit the central part of the town."

Details: Filashkin noted that the Russians hit a three-storey residential building, a local authority building and a shop. A woman and four men aged 42 to 69 have been injured. They suffered multiple shrapnel wounds, cuts, and contusions and have received medical treatment.

 
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Currently, we know about five people who were injured in the attack, but there are probably more people trapped under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is underway. Be responsible! Evacuate in time!’

 
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Updated: Later, the SES reported that emergency workers had rescued one injured civilian from under the rubble of the destroyed grocery store and recovered the body of a deceased person. Search and rescue operations have been completed.

