All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Pentagon aware of Ukraine's first F-16 loss, but gets no request from Kyiv for investigation

Iryna Balachuk, Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 30 August 2024, 09:46
Pentagon aware of Ukraine's first F-16 loss, but gets no request from Kyiv for investigation
F-16 fighter jets. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Pentagon is aware of the loss of Ukraine's first F-16 fighter jet but has not provided any assistance in investigating the incident because Kyiv has not requested it.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing 

Quote: "I've seen the reports, I'm not aware of any assistance or requests for assistance [in the investigation of the incident] from the Ukrainian side to us about this particular incident."

Advertisement:

Details: She emphasised that only the Ukrainian side could comment on the issue of the crash and the Pentagon would not confirm information regarding the cause of the accident. 

Singh stressed that the US would not comment on details of the incident or specifics regarding potential electronic equipment on board the fighters and urged reporters to seek comments directly from Ukraine.

She also declined to comment on the number of F-16s currently in Ukraine or those planned for delivery, calling it a matter of operational security.

Advertisement:

"I'm just not going to get into numbers of how many F-16s are in Ukraine. That's something for them [Ukrainians] to speak to,", she pointed out.

Background:

  • On 29 August, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that an F-16 fighter jet had been destroyed in a plane crash in Ukraine on Monday, 26 August.
  • It was claimed that this happened during a large-scale missile attack on Russia on Monday, 26 August.
  • Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that an F-16 fighter jet had crashed while repelling a Russian missile strike. The pilot was killed.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAfighter jetsUkraine
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
USA
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
EU to push forward plan to help Ukraine with revenues from frozen Russian assets regardless of US – EU top diplomat
US plant increases production of 155mm ammunition for Ukraine – AP
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: