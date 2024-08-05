All Sections
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 5 August 2024, 23:52
Stock Photo: DEFENCE UA

Russian troops reportedly used Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv on the evening of 5 August. 

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile attack in the direction of Kyiv and the suburbs at about 23:00 on Monday. Early reports indicate that the aggressor used ballistic weapons such as Iskander-Ms or KN-23s.

Air defence assets and personnel were operating in the capital and on the outskirts of the city."

Details: Based on early reports, Russian missiles struck the capital.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported no damage and no casualties in the city.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in a number of oblasts of Ukraine on the evening of 5 August due to the threat of attack drones and a high-speed target. Explosions were heard in Kyiv.

