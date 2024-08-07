Russian offensive has dragged on and will decline in 1.5-2 months – Ukraine's spy chief

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), anticipates that the ongoing Russian offensive will decline within one and a half to two months.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Forbes Ukraine

Quote from Budanov: "The main offensive [by Russian forces] is expected to be over in a month and a half to two months, as the offensive has dragged on."

Details: The spy chief noted that experience from a decade-long war has shown that the offensive potential of "any side does not last more than two months".

He added that a slight decline is anticipated since the Russian offensive operations have been nearing three months.

"But we know that after the decline and a short lull, there will be new attempts by the enemy to attack. And we are preparing for this," Budanov stressed.

He believes that the subsequent situation will also depend on Ukraine.

"We can wait and see; four or five months will pass and everything will repeat itself again. Or we can be proactive" Budanov said.

Background:

At the end of January 2024, Budanov stated that the Russian offensive, which began in November 2023, would be exhausted in early spring. "Somewhere in early spring, it will be completely exhausted... Currently, it's the enemy's move. It will end, and, I believe, ours will begin," Budanov said.

On 13 July, Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Ukrainian news magazine NV that Russia would try to attack Ukraine's territory from the north in the coming months. However, after a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Budanov explained that he had been "slightly misunderstood".

