UK Defence Intelligence assesses consequences of Ukraine sinking Russian Rostov-na-Donu submarine

Rostov-na-Donu submarine. Photo: The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

In its latest review, UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the Ukrainian strike on the Russian Rostov-na-Donu submarine, which led to the submarine sinking.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 7 August on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence noted that although the attack took place in conjunction with a series of drone strikes, Ukrainian forces most likely used US-supplied ATACMS missiles.

Contrary to some reports, the submarine was likely not fully repaired after the previous Ukrainian attack on Crimea in September 2023.

UK Defence Intelligence calls this attack "the final chapter for the submarine", as it would be more cost-effective to build a new submarine than to refurbish and repair it.

Although the sinking of the submarine is a significant morale boost for Ukrainian forces, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on Russia's ability to launch long-range strikes against Ukraine from the Black Sea, UK intelligence noted.

"The strike does highlight the increasing risks to Russian forces in Crimea and will highly likely force Russia to reconsider any plans to relocate any significant maritime force back to the peninsula," the review said.

Background:

