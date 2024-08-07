All Sections
Bulgaria joins NATO mission for training Ukrainian troops

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 7 August 2024, 20:42
Bulgaria joins NATO mission for training Ukrainian troops
Photo: Getty Images

The Council of Ministers of Bulgaria has allowed the participation of the Armed Forces of Bulgaria in the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) at a meeting on 7 August.

Source: press service of the Bulgarian government, cited by European Pravda

Details: The Bulgarian government has authorised the participation of the Bulgarian military in the Alliance's initiative to train Ukrainian servicemen.

"By adopting this decision, our state firmly demonstrates its commitment to supporting Ukraine, defending Euro-Atlantic values and reaffirming its solidarity with the Alliance in the joint efforts to maintain international peace and security," the Bulgarian government stressed.

The Bulgarian government added that, given the proximity of the war in Ukraine to Bulgarian borders and the importance of this conflict for the security of Europe, "the contribution of our country to NSATU corresponds to the efforts of other member states of the Alliance".

The number of Bulgarian troops to be involved in the NATO operation is not yet known. Earlier, Bulgaria sent 50 soldiers for the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), which was also training Ukrainian troops.

The NATO Summit in Washington on 9-11 July coordinated the creation of a new body for providing assistance and training to Ukraine (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine – NSATU) to coordinate the provision of military equipment and training by NATO member states and partners in the long term.

The summit also adopted the decision regarding the increase of NATO presence in Ukraine, specifically by appointing a special representative in the city of Kyiv.

Read also: What if Trump wins: how NATO’s Washington Summit prepared Ukraine for a new US administration

