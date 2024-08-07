All Sections
Trump's vice-presidential nominee refused to take calls from Ukraine's intelligence chief and Air Force chief – WP

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 7 August 2024, 22:51
JD Vance, Republican candidate for the US Vice President. Photo: VANCE.SENATE.GOV

JD Vance, candidate for the Vice President from the Republican Party, reported in October 2023 that Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, had called him.

Source: The Washington Post

Details: The Washington Post reports that Charles Johnson, a blogger and conspiracy theorist, provided it with his personal correspondence with Vance.

In the correspondence, he rudely expressed his hostility towards the Ukrainian government and refusal to consider its request for assistance from the US.

WP says that in October 2023, about three weeks after the Republicans had blocked a military aid package for Ukraine in the Chamber of Representatives, Vance reported that top Ukrainian officials had called him.

"Dude I won’t even take calls from Ukraine. Two very senior guys reached out to me. The head of their intel. The head of the Air Force. Bitching about F16s," Vance said.

