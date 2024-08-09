Explosions rock occupied Crimea, Russians report downed UAVs, Neptune missile and surface drones

A column of smoke over the sea near Sevastopol. Photo: Krymskiy Veter

Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, has claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces supposedly carried out an attack on Sevastopol and that Russian forces supposedly shot down a Neptune anti-ship missile over the city's waters, as well as UAVs and surface drones.

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram; Krymskiy Veter ("Crimean Wind"), a local Telegram channel

Quote: "Our military is repelling an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to early reports, one Neptune anti-ship missile has already been shot down over the waters at a considerable distance from the coast."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, Krymskiy Veter reported shooting and a large explosion in the village of Chornomorske (in Yevpatoriia district – ed.), as well as the operation of Russian air defence systems near the Belbek airfield.

Razvozhayev also claimed an attack by surface drones, and, according to him, two uncrewed vessels had supposedly been destroyed.

Updated at 04:38: Razvozhayev also claimed a UAV attack on occupied Sevastopol.

Advertisement:

Quote: "A UAV attack is being repelled in Sevastopol. According to early reports, one air target was shot down near Orlivka. Debris and submunitions may have fallen.

The Sevastopol Emergency Service reported that there is currently information about debris falling near Kacha, in the area of Aviatoriv Street."

Details: Razvozhayev later reported that "several air targets" had supposedly been shot down over the sea.

Support UP or become our patron!