Social media reports explosions and fires in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Strong explosions and a fire in the Rylsky district of Russia’s Kursk Oblast have been reported.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Baza

Quote: "Local residents have reported four explosions and posted photos of a fire in the village of Stepanovka."

Details: Baza said that the causes of the explosions as well as what is burning are unknown.

"There has been no official information yet," Baza added in a post at 00:53.

