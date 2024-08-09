All Sections
Social media reports explosions and fires in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 9 August 2024, 01:06
A fire in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Photo: Baza

Strong explosions and a fire in the Rylsky district of Russia’s Kursk Oblast have been reported.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Baza

Quote: "Local residents have reported four explosions and posted photos of a fire in the village of Stepanovka."

Details: Baza said that the causes of the explosions as well as what is burning are unknown. 

"There has been no official information yet," Baza added in a post at 00:53.

Background: 

  • On the morning of 6 August, Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast. Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
  • A state of emergency was declared on the second day of the border breach in Kursk Oblast.
  • Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have analysed the available data and confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 km deep into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
  • Amid reports of hostilities in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian Federation should also feel the impact of the war.

