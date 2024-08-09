All Sections
Air base in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast on fire after drone attack – video

Iryna BalachukFriday, 9 August 2024, 08:02
Air base in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast on fire after drone attack – video
Fire. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

A drone attack has caused a fire at an air base in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast, with the local governor reporting the "detonation of explosive devices", damage to an energy facility and nine injured individuals.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti, RBC and TASS; the local branch of Ministry of Emergency Situations in Lipetsk Oblast (MES); Lipetsk Oblast Governor Igor Artamonov

Quote from MES: "A fire occurred at the air base at site no. 3."

Details: It was reported that the air base is located near settlements where evacuation had previously been announced.

Quote from Artamonov: "The detonation of explosive devices occurred far from civilian buildings. All emergency services are at the scene."

Details: Artamonov said the drone attack also damaged an energy infrastructure facility, leading to power outages. 

Artamonov added that six people had been injured and taken to hospital.

Later, Artamonov clarified that nine people had been injured. 

Update: Later, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that 75 UAVs had been supposedly intercepted and destroyed overnight. The ministry claimed that 26 drones had been  shot down over Belgorod Oblast, 19 over Lipetsk Oblast, 7 over Kursk Oblast, 5 over Bryansk Oblast, 4 over Voronezh Oblast and 1 over Oryol Oblast of the Russian Federation.

In addition, five drones were supposedly shot down over temporarily occupied Crimea and eight more over the Black Sea.

The Russians also reported to have destroyed seven uncrewed vessels that were heading towards Crimea in the Black Sea.

Background: 

  • Russian authorities reported a large-scale drone attack on the Russian city of Lipetsk. Subsequently, a state of emergency was issued in Lipetsk district.
  • The governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast claimed that the region was allegedly subjected to a large-scale drone attack by Ukrainian forces, resulting in a fire at an industrial warehouse and damage to two houses.

