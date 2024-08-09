Russians report large-scale drone attack on Belgorod Oblast: industrial facility on fire

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast has claimed that the region was allegedly subjected to a large-scale drone attack by Ukrainian forces, resulting in a fire at an industrial warehouse and damage to two houses.

Source: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "In total, air defence downed 29 aircraft-type UAVs over the oblast.

In the town of Stary Oskol, windows were broken, and roofs, facades and fences were damaged in two houses. One car was also affected.

In the town of Novy Oskol, a drone attack caused fire at a warehouse at an industrial facility. Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations staff who arrived at the scene extinguished the fire."

Details: Gladkov added that there were no casualties reported and that emergency services were working at the scenes.

Update: Later, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that 75 UAVs had been supposedly intercepted and destroyed overnight. The ministry claimed that 26 drones had supposedly been shot down over Belgorod Oblast, 19 over Lipetsk Oblast, 7 over Kursk Oblast, 5 over Bryansk Oblast, 4 over Voronezh Oblast and 1 over Oryol Oblast of the Russian Federation.

In addition, five drones were supposedly shot down over temporarily occupied Crimea and eight more over the Black Sea.

The Russians also reported to have destroyed seven uncrewed vessels that were heading towards Crimea in the Black Sea.

Background: Russian authorities reported a large-scale drone attack on the Russian city of Lipetsk, which resulted in the detonation of explosive devices and damage to energy infrastructure facilities. Subsequently, a state of emergency was issued in Lipetsk district.

