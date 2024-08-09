Germany's Rheinmetall to manufacture 8 Forward Surgical Team stations for Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has commissioned German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to deliver eight additional Forward Surgical Team (FST) stations for Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Rheinmetall, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The order is part of the German Federal Government’s initiative. The FST stations will be delivered to Ukraine between 2024 and 2026.

Photo: Rheinmetall

According to Rheinmetall, the order comprises eight turnkey-ready systems equipped with highly modern medical technology, including X-ray containers, operating theatres and intensive care units designed in accordance with modern hospital standards.

Rheinmetall will also deliver mobile components consisting of three HGVs from Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMW), including the trailers, for transporting the FST units.

"The order is valued in a medium double-digit million Euro range," Rheinmetall said.

"The medical care facilities from Rheinmetall are highly mobile, very fast operational and quality-wise on the highest standard. The newly placed order underlines that our first deliveries to the Ukraine concerning medical technology have proven their worth," Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said.

In addition to the FST rescue units, Rheinmetall will also offer a one-week training course for Ukrainian personnel in Germany.

Background:

In September 2023, Rheinmetall handed over a mobile field hospital (NATO-Role-2-Standard) with 32 beds, including eight beds for intensive care, to Ukraine. Ten Ukrainian soldiers underwent a two-week training on assembly and disassembly, as well as transportation and operation, of the mobile hospital.

On 8 August, Rheinmetall reported unprecedented growth in 2024.

