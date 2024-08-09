All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany's Rheinmetall to manufacture 8 Forward Surgical Team stations for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovFriday, 9 August 2024, 15:38
Germany's Rheinmetall to manufacture 8 Forward Surgical Team stations for Ukraine
Forward Surgical Team stations. Photo from website of Rheinmetall

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has commissioned German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to deliver eight additional Forward Surgical Team (FST) stations for Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Rheinmetall, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The order is part of the German Federal Government’s initiative. The FST stations will be delivered to Ukraine between 2024 and 2026.

Advertisement:

Photo: Rheinmetall

According to Rheinmetall, the order comprises eight turnkey-ready systems equipped with highly modern medical technology, including X-ray containers, operating theatres and intensive care units designed in accordance with modern hospital standards.

Rheinmetall will also deliver mobile components consisting of three HGVs from Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMW), including the trailers, for transporting the FST units.

Advertisement:

"The order is valued in a medium double-digit million Euro range," Rheinmetall said.

"The medical care facilities from Rheinmetall are highly mobile, very fast operational and quality-wise on the highest standard. The newly placed order underlines that our first deliveries to the Ukraine concerning medical technology have proven their worth," Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said.

In addition to the FST rescue units, Rheinmetall will also offer a one-week training course for Ukrainian personnel in Germany.

Background:

  • In September 2023, Rheinmetall handed over a mobile field hospital (NATO-Role-2-Standard) with 32 beds, including eight beds for intensive care, to Ukraine. Ten Ukrainian soldiers underwent a two-week training on assembly and disassembly, as well as transportation and operation, of the mobile hospital.
  • On 8 August, Rheinmetall reported unprecedented growth in 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyUkraineArmed Forcesaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Germany
Chairman of Bundestag Defence Committee wishes Ukraine good luck near Russia's Kursk
German defence committee on Ukraine's use of German weapons in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Germany to receive US$478 million worth of Patriot missiles to replace those it gave to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Ukraine's Armed Forces attack Russian Savasleyka air base: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency declared in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: