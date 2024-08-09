All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 9 August 2024, 19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
The Lipetsk airfield after the Ukrainian strike. Photo: Planet Labs

Planet Labs satellite imagery from 9 August shows the consequences of Ukrainian military strikes on the Lipetsk airfield near the city of Lipetsk in Russia.

Source: photos provided by Skhemy, a Radio Liberty project

Details: The images show that a number of the airfield's buildings, which may have been used as storage depots, have been completely destroyed, and that a large-scale fire is likely to have raged on the territory of the airfield. Two craters can also be seen on the ground, likely the result of missiles or drones deployed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Advertisement:
 
The airfield’s warehouses BEFORE the strike
Photo: Planet Labs
 
The airfield’s warehouses AFTER the strike
Photo: Planet Labs
 
The two craters near the airfield. 
Photo: Planet Labs

Background:

  • On the night of 8-9 August, the Russian authorities reported a large-scale drone attack on Lipetsk, which resulted in explosive devices being detonated and damage being caused to energy infrastructure. A state of emergency was subsequently declared in the Lipetsk district. The Lipetsk Oblast branch of the Russian Emergency Ministry has confirmed that there was a fire at the military airfield.
  • The Ukrainian General Staff later confirmed the strike on the Lipetsk military airfield and the damage to warehouses containing aerial bombs.

Support UP or become our patron!

Armed ForceswarUkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Armed Forces
Germany's Rheinmetall to manufacture 8 Forward Surgical Team stations for Ukraine
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian Lipetsk air base – video
Fighting ongoing on 10 fronts, with over 100 combat clashes in past day – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Ukraine's Armed Forces attack Russian Savasleyka air base: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency declared in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: