Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike

The Lipetsk airfield after the Ukrainian strike. Photo: Planet Labs

Planet Labs satellite imagery from 9 August shows the consequences of Ukrainian military strikes on the Lipetsk airfield near the city of Lipetsk in Russia.

Source: photos provided by Skhemy, a Radio Liberty project

Details: The images show that a number of the airfield's buildings, which may have been used as storage depots, have been completely destroyed, and that a large-scale fire is likely to have raged on the territory of the airfield. Two craters can also be seen on the ground, likely the result of missiles or drones deployed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

The airfield’s warehouses BEFORE the strike Photo: Planet Labs

The airfield’s warehouses AFTER the strike Photo: Planet Labs

The two craters near the airfield. Photo: Planet Labs

Background:

On the night of 8-9 August, the Russian authorities reported a large-scale drone attack on Lipetsk, which resulted in explosive devices being detonated and damage being caused to energy infrastructure. A state of emergency was subsequently declared in the Lipetsk district. The Lipetsk Oblast branch of the Russian Emergency Ministry has confirmed that there was a fire at the military airfield.

The Ukrainian General Staff later confirmed the strike on the Lipetsk military airfield and the damage to warehouses containing aerial bombs.

Support UP or become our patron!