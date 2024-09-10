Large-scale drone attack on Russia: Russian Defence Ministry claims 144 drones downed
Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 08:08
The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that they have allegedly downed 144 Ukrainian drones in nine Russian oblasts, including 20 in Moscow Oblast, on the night of 9-10 September.
Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram
Quote: "Overnight... air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 144 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs."
Details: The ministry reported that the majority of the drones, allegedly 72, were downed over Bryansk Oblast.
They also claimed that 20 drones were destroyed over Moscow, 14 over Kursk, 13 over Tula, 8 over Belgorod, 7 over Kaluga, 5 over Voronezh, 4 over Lipetsk and 1 over Oryol oblasts.
As usual, the Russian Defence Ministry did not report any consequences from the attacks.
Background:
- Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that 14 drones targeting the Russian capital were reportedly downed on the night of 9-10 September.
- Russian media reported that the Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports were closed and a Kovyor (Carpet) Plan had been introduced. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]
- Residents of Ramenskoye, a town in Moscow Oblast, reported that a drone wreckage had hit a residential high-rise building, causing a fire. Later, there were reports of wreckage hitting two more buildings.
- In addition, the Zhukovsky Airport near Moscow was also affected, with Sobyanin noting that a fire at the airport was being extinguished.
- Authorities in other Russian oblasts also reported drone attacks.
