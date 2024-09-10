Large-scale drone attack on Russia: Russian Defence Ministry claims 144 drones downed

Drone wreckage on the Kashirskoye Highway leading to Moscow. Photo: Astra Telegram Channel

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that they have allegedly downed 144 Ukrainian drones in nine Russian oblasts, including 20 in Moscow Oblast, on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote: "Overnight... air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 144 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs."

Details: The ministry reported that the majority of the drones, allegedly 72, were downed over Bryansk Oblast.

Photo: Astra on Telegram

They also claimed that 20 drones were destroyed over Moscow, 14 over Kursk, 13 over Tula, 8 over Belgorod, 7 over Kaluga, 5 over Voronezh, 4 over Lipetsk and 1 over Oryol oblasts.

Photo: Astra on Telegram

As usual, the Russian Defence Ministry did not report any consequences from the attacks.

Background:

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that 14 drones targeting the Russian capital were reportedly downed on the night of 9-10 September.

Russian media reported that the Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports were closed and a Kovyor (Carpet) Plan had been introduced. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Residents of Ramenskoye, a town in Moscow Oblast, reported that a drone wreckage had hit a residential high-rise building, causing a fire. Later, there were reports of wreckage hitting two more buildings.

In addition, the Zhukovsky Airport near Moscow was also affected, with Sobyanin noting that a fire at the airport was being extinguished.

Authorities in other Russian oblasts also reported drone attacks.

