Indian representative to hold talks with Putin on "peace efforts" to end war in Ukraine
Sunday, 8 September 2024, 17:57
Ajit Doval, India's National Security Adviser, will travel to Moscow on 10-11 September to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss "peace efforts" to end the war in Ukraine.
Source: India Today citing sources
Details: It is noted that Doval will discuss "peace efforts aimed at resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war".
During his visit to the Russian Federation, he will also take part in a BRICS meeting on security issues, the sources added.
Background:
- On 23 August, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Ukraine. This was his first official visit to Ukraine since it regained independence in 1991.
- During Modi's visit, agreements on collaboration between Ukraine and India in the medical, agrarian, humanitarian, and cultural sectors were reached.
- Before travelling to Ukraine, Modi visited Poland and spoke with Prime Minister Donald Tusk about ways to end the war.
- Modi visited Russia in early July, on the same day that Russian forces targeted the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv. During a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Modi urged him to end the war in Ukraine, claiming that no solution could be found on the battlefield.
- Zelenskyy criticised Modi's meeting with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, calling it a "devastating blow to peace efforts". In response, India summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to discuss the words of the Ukrainian president.
