Indian representative to hold talks with Putin on "peace efforts" to end war in Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 September 2024, 17:57
Stock photo: Pixabay

Ajit Doval, India's National Security Adviser, will travel to Moscow on 10-11 September to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss "peace efforts" to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: India Today citing sources

Details: It is noted that Doval will discuss "peace efforts aimed at resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war".

During his visit to the Russian Federation, he will also take part in a BRICS meeting on security issues, the sources added.

Background:

  • On 23 August, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Ukraine. This was his first official visit to Ukraine since it regained independence in 1991.
  • During Modi's visit, agreements on collaboration between Ukraine and India in the medical, agrarian, humanitarian, and cultural sectors were reached.
  • Before travelling to Ukraine, Modi visited Poland and spoke with Prime Minister Donald Tusk about ways to end the war.
  • Modi visited Russia in early July, on the same day that Russian forces targeted the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv. During a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Modi urged him to end the war in Ukraine, claiming that no solution could be found on the battlefield.
  • Zelenskyy criticised Modi's meeting with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, calling it a "devastating blow to peace efforts". In response, India summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to discuss the words of the Ukrainian president.

