Indian representative to hold talks with Putin on "peace efforts" to end war in Ukraine

Ajit Doval, India's National Security Adviser, will travel to Moscow on 10-11 September to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss "peace efforts" to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: India Today citing sources

Details: It is noted that Doval will discuss "peace efforts aimed at resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war".

During his visit to the Russian Federation, he will also take part in a BRICS meeting on security issues, the sources added.

Background:

On 23 August, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Ukraine. This was his first official visit to Ukraine since it regained independence in 1991.

During Modi's visit, agreements on collaboration between Ukraine and India in the medical, agrarian, humanitarian, and cultural sectors were reached.

Before travelling to Ukraine, Modi visited Poland and spoke with Prime Minister Donald Tusk about ways to end the war.

Modi visited Russia in early July, on the same day that Russian forces targeted the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv. During a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Modi urged him to end the war in Ukraine, claiming that no solution could be found on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy criticised Modi's meeting with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, calling it a "devastating blow to peace efforts". In response, India summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to discuss the words of the Ukrainian president.

