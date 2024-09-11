Lithuanian president at Crimean Platform Summit: We cannot allow massive human rights violations to become "new normal"

At the Crimean Platform Summit, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called for not getting used to Russia's systemic violations of human rights in occupied Crimea.

Source: Nausėda published a summary of his speech on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Lithuanian president noted that Russia's aggression against Ukraine had commenced over 10 years ago in Crimea.

Russia's aggression started in Crimea more than 10 years ago. This is where its reign of terror must also end.



At the 4th Summit of @crimeaplatform, I stressed that we cannot allow massive human rights violations to become a "new normal". Only 🇺🇦 victory will restore justice! pic.twitter.com/Wo1T01m0dd — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) September 11, 2024

"This is where its reign of terror must also end. At the 4th Summit of [the] Crimean Platform, I stressed that we cannot allow massive human rights violations to become a 'new normal'. Only Ukraine's victory will restore justice," said Nausėda.

Background:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed that Ukraine's liberation of Crimea is a requirement of international law.

On 11 September, many foreign leaders personally arrived in Kyiv to attend the Crimean Platform Summit. In addition to the Lithuanian president, these included the Latvian prime minister, the US secretary of state and the UK foreign secretary, the Croatian prime minister, and the head of the Czech Senate.

