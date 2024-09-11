All Sections
Lithuanian president at Crimean Platform Summit: We cannot allow massive human rights violations to become "new normal"

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 11 September 2024, 14:58
Photo: Nausėda on X (Twitter)

At the Crimean Platform Summit, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called for not getting used to Russia's systemic violations of human rights in occupied Crimea.

Source: Nausėda published a summary of his speech on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Lithuanian president noted that Russia's aggression against Ukraine had commenced over 10 years ago in Crimea.

"This is where its reign of terror must also end. At the 4th Summit of [the] Crimean Platform, I stressed that we cannot allow massive human rights violations to become a 'new normal'. Only Ukraine's victory will restore justice," said Nausėda.

Background

Support UP or become our patron!

