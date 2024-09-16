Russian 15 September strike on Kharkiv: 14 people in hospital, including child in critical condition

A residential building in Kharkiv after the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that 14 people were taken to hospital as a result of the Russian 15 September strike on Kharkiv. A child and an elderly man were reported to be in a critical condition.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "A total of 14 people who were injured in the attack on Kharkiv were taken to hospital. Among them are two children, one in a critical condition."

Details: Syniehubov said that a 70-year-old man was also in critical condition. He is being provided with all the necessary medical care.

Background:

On the afternoon of 15 September, a high-rise building was damaged by Russian strikes on Kharkiv, and a fire broke out there.

It was later reported that the number of people who were injured had risen to 42, including four children.

Later, the body of an elderly woman was pulled from under the rubble, and the number of people who were injured had risen to 43.

