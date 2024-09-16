All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian 15 September strike on Kharkiv: 14 people in hospital, including child in critical condition

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 16 September 2024, 10:52
Russian 15 September strike on Kharkiv: 14 people in hospital, including child in critical condition
A residential building in Kharkiv after the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that 14 people were taken to hospital as a result of the Russian 15 September strike on Kharkiv. A child and an elderly man were reported to be in a critical condition.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "A total of 14 people who were injured in the attack on Kharkiv were taken to hospital. Among them are two children, one in a critical condition."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov said that a 70-year-old man was also in critical condition. He is being provided with all the necessary medical care.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 15 September, a high-rise building was damaged by Russian strikes on Kharkiv, and a fire broke out there. 
  • It was later reported that the number of people who were injured had risen to 42, including four children.
  • Later, the body of an elderly woman was pulled from under the rubble, and the number of people who were injured had risen to 43.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkivattackwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

Satellite image shows ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after nighttime attack – photo

Ukrainska Pravda most popular among news websites in Ukraine – study

Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast

Russian federal motorway closed and station evacuated after Ukrainian strike on Tver Oblast – video

Ukraine's air defence shoot down 5 missiles and 11 drones overnight

All News
Kharkiv
Body retrieved from under rubble and fire extinguished after Russian attack on Kharkiv
Russian attack on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 41, youngest is one year old – photos, video
Foreign minister Sybiha addresses Ukraine's partners after Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment block
RECENT NEWS
00:09
Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured
23:00
Ukraine capable of producing over several million drones a year – defence minister
22:06
Russia once again refuses to attend second Peace Summit
21:25
Child killed and another in serious condition after Russian drone strike on Nikopol – photo
20:56
Russian forces kill 1 and injure 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
20:47
Russia says Hungary and Slovakia are only two EU countries that don’t threaten "traditional values"
20:39
Zelenskyy says Ukraine is using domestically produced weapons to strike military depots in Russia
19:07
US Security Council says it's yet to see Zelenskyy's victory plan but Biden is determined to help
18:40
Russians hit Sumy with guided bombs: man injured, houses destroyed
18:19
Ukraine's culture minister reveals number of Ukrainian artists killed in action since onset of full-scale Russian invasion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: