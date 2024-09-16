Russian 15 September strike on Kharkiv: 14 people in hospital, including child in critical condition
Monday, 16 September 2024, 10:52
Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that 14 people were taken to hospital as a result of the Russian 15 September strike on Kharkiv. A child and an elderly man were reported to be in a critical condition.
Source: Syniehubov on Telegram
Quote: "A total of 14 people who were injured in the attack on Kharkiv were taken to hospital. Among them are two children, one in a critical condition."
Details: Syniehubov said that a 70-year-old man was also in critical condition. He is being provided with all the necessary medical care.
Background:
- On the afternoon of 15 September, a high-rise building was damaged by Russian strikes on Kharkiv, and a fire broke out there.
- It was later reported that the number of people who were injured had risen to 42, including four children.
- Later, the body of an elderly woman was pulled from under the rubble, and the number of people who were injured had risen to 43.
