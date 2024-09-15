Body retrieved from under rubble and fire extinguished after Russian attack on Kharkiv

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on 15 September. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A body of an elderly woman has been retrieved from under the rubble of a residential building in the city of Kharkiv, which was struck by the Russians on 15 September. Meanwhile, the number of casualties has risen to 43.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv; the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote by Terekhov: "Rescue workers have retrieved the body of an elderly woman from under the rubble of a residential building, which was struck by the enemy with a guided aerial bomb today. Therefore, the strike resulted in 1 person killed and 42 injured.

A fire has been extinguished. All corresponding services and volunteers are working on site."

Details: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office specified that the body of the woman was found on the ninth floor of the building.

Quote by the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office: "Identification is not possible at the moment: the body has been almost entirely burned. A DNA-test will be conducted.

Likely, it is a 94-year-old woman who’s been considered missing after the Russian aerial bomb struck the building."

Updated: Later, the State Emergency Service reported that at 22:00 the fire in the 12-storey building was extinguished.

"Emergency rescue operations have been temporarily suspended. According to preliminary information, there are no people under the rubble," the reports said.

The State Emergency Service reported that as of 21:30, 1 person is known to have been killed and 43 others injured, including 4 children. Seven apartment buildings and 20 cars were damaged.

Background:

On 15 September as a result of Russian strikes on the city of Kharkiv a residential building was damaged, and a fire broke out there.

Later it was reported that the number of casualties had risen to 42, including 4 children.

