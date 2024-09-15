Russian attack on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 41, youngest is one year old – photos, video

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on 15 September. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

The number of people injured in the Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv on 15 September has risen to 41, including 4 children.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "Updated reports say 41 people have been injured. Among them there are four children, the youngest is one year old."

Details: Terekhov revealed that the Russians had dropped a guided aerial bomb on a residential building in the Nemyshlianskyi district.

The biggest damage was caused to two entrances, where the ceilings were damaged as well. The fire engulfed four top floors. At least 12 neighbouring buildings were also damaged.

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on 15 September. Photo: Terekhov on telegram

Oleh Syniehubov also confirmed that the number of casualties had increased to 41.

Earlier he reported that 14 out of the 35 victims had been hospitalised. At that time three children aged 1, 4 and 12 years were among the casualties.

Background: The Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv on Sunday, 15 September, resulted in a hit to an apartment block, and 33 casualties were reported earlier.

