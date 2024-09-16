Ukraine's State Border Guard Service chief visits defence positions in Kharkiv Oblast – video

Serhii Deineko, Chief of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, paid visits to the defence positions of the Pomsta (Revenge) and Hart (Hardening) brigades of the Offensive Guard of Ukraine, as well as other border units on the Kharkiv detachment sector.

Details: According to reports, Deineko double-checked the provision of soldiers in the most dangerous areas with all they needed, with a focus on weapons and equipment.

He carefully listened to the commanders of forces conducting defensive operations on the front lines in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as on the border with Russia in Kharkiv Oblast. During these conversations, the topics covered included equipping positions, the movements of Russian forces on all fronts, and the measures taken to repel their attacks and counter their use of various types of unmanned vehicles.

During Deinenko’s visit, all levels of engagement with all components of Ukraine’s defence forces were thoroughly discussed.

While investigating the defence positions, the State Border Guard Service chief examined the deployment of individual reconnaissance and attack unmanned aerial systems in border detachments. In particular, he examined the results of the newly established border fast response commandant's office of the company of attack unmanned aircraft systems within the Pomsta brigade, recognising the success of this direction and emphasising the importance of continuing to work in other border units.

Quote: "What you're doing is vital to our state. The enemy is crafty and powerful, but we are fighting a sacred war. We defend our liberty, future, and the right to be free."

