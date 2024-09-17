All Sections
Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 88 times today, most clashes took place on Kurakhove front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 17 September 2024, 17:42
Ukrainian forces. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 88 times since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00 on 17 September, with the majority of the clashes taking place on the Kurakhove front, where nearly a quarter of all Russian assaults occurred.

Source: a report by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00 on 17 September

Details: According to the General Staff, fighting continued along the entire frontline over the course of the day. Russian forces are continuing to carry out large-scale artillery and airstrikes on areas near the Russian border in Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. Karpovychi, Prohres, Uhroidy, Stepok, Vysoke, and other towns and villages came under Russian fire.

Russian forces dropped 14 glide bombs on Ukraine since the beginning of the day, including four that hit the city of Sumy in the northeast. The Russians also dropped 17 glide bombs on Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The majority of combat clashes occurred on the Kurakhove front today. Aircraft-supported Russian forces made 22 attempts to advance near Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Pershe, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian forces made 19 attempts to push the Ukrainian forces out of their positions in the vicinity of Hrodivka, Novotoretske, Orlivka, Mykolaivka and Ukrainsk.

At least two combat engagements are still underway on the Lyman front, where the Russians made eight attempts to assault Ukrainian positions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are maintaining control over the situation on this front.

Ukrainian forces on the Kupiansk front repelled six Russian assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynove and Lozova today.

Fighting is also underway on the Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts. Russian forces are continuing to attack Ukrainian positions, but Ukrainian forces are repelling the majority of Russian attempts to break through.

