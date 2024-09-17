Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

The units of the Ukrainian Navy have destroyed Russian ammunition storages near the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Navy

Details: Reportedly, a few days ago the units of the Ukrainian Navy launched a missile attack on Russian critical ammunition storages, detected earlier by Ukraine’s defence intelligence near the city of Mariupol.

Advertisement:

Confirmed reports say that both the infrastructure of the storages and tonnes of ammunition, which the Russians stored for later use in the territory of Ukraine, were destroyed as a result of the strike.

Quote: "The Ukrainian Navy jointly with the units of other structures of the Defence Forces of Ukraine keeps defeating the enemy on the ground, in the sea and in the air!"

Support UP or become our patron!