Putin suddenly changes his mind again and says he never refused to negotiate

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, following his spokesman's recent statement that negotiations with Ukraine have "lost their relevance", has suddenly started talking again, claiming that he has never refused to engage in dialogue.

Source: Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "Russia has never refused peace talks, but we need to deal with the bandits who have entered the country." [Putin is probably referring to Ukraine's successful operation in Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation - ed.]

Why it matters: Russia invaded and occupied Ukrainian Crimea and part of Donbas back in 2014. In 2022, the Russian Federation launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, attacking civilian settlements across the country at night with missiles and bombs. It was noteworthy that Russian propagandists in the early days actively spread statements that "Russia will take Kyiv in 3 days", and Russian soldiers advancing on Kyiv were carrying their full-dress uniforms to parade down Khreshchatyk [main street in Kyiv – ed.] during these "3 days".

However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to drive the Russians out of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. And they are continuing to hold back the Russians on other fronts.

Sensing that it would not be possible to achieve victory, Russia began to promote the idea of alleged peace talks through which it wants to retain all the occupied territories. At the same time, the Russians are continuing to terrorise Ukraine, striking at energy and civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. Most often, they do this at night.

Despite the huge number of weapons and equipment, the Russian army is suffering heavy losses. And as of 2 September 2024 – after more than 10 years of war and more than two and a half years of full-scale invasion – the Russians have not been able to achieve even the smallest strategic victory: occupying the whole of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In the cities and villages in the east of Ukraine, battles continue for every street and house. The Russians are trying to look for weapons and mercenaries in other countries.

Putin continues to distort reality in his speeches and statements, trying to make Russia the victim while seeking support from China and North Korea. In particular, he is buying missiles from North Korea which he launches at peaceful settlements in Ukraine.

The operation in Kursk Oblast began on 6 August. On 10 August, on the fifth day of the Ukrainian army's offensive deep into Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine had brought the war to Russian territory.

As of 20 August, Ukrainian forces controlled more than 1,260 sq km of territory and 93 settlements in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

On 27 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that since the beginning of the operation in Kursk Oblast in Russia, Ukraine had captured 594 Russian soldiers and controlled more than 100 settlements or 1,294 square kilometres.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that such actions are aimed at creating a buffer zone to prevent Russian military operations against Ukraine.

Background:

On 26 August, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, stated that negotiations with Ukraine had "lost their relevance".

On 27 August, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that at this stage, there is no point in dialogue with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, as the latter does not want a diplomatic end to the war unleashed against Ukraine.

