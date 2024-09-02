Putin arrives in Mongolia, authorities reminded of obligation to arrest him – video

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has arrived in Mongolia on an official visit.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The Kremlin ruler will reportedly "attend celebrations to mark the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian Armed Forces at Khalkhin Gol". [Khalkhin Gol was a series of battles fought in 1939 between Soviet-Mongolian forces and the Japanese Empire along the border of Mongolia and Manchuria, resulting in a decisive Soviet victory – ed.]

In addition, the two sides will hold talks in restricted and extended formats.

Quote: "Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Khürelsükh Ukhnaa will exchange views on current international and regional issues, as well as discussing prospects for the further development of bilateral relations of comprehensive strategic partnership."

More details: The Kremlin's press service noted that the talks are expected to result in the signing of bilateral documents.

Background:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has urged Mongolia to fulfil its obligations under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and arrest Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to the country.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian leader, stated that the Kremlin has no concerns about Putin's visit to Mongolia despite the country recognising the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

The International Criminal Court has highlighted that, as a state party to the Rome Statute, Mongolia is obligated to arrest Vladimir Putin, who is subject to an arrest warrant for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The European Union has also reminded Mongolia that it is obliged to arrest Putin because of the ICC warrant.

