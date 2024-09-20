Russian Shahed drone reaches Lviv Oblast, falling wreckage causes fire
The air defence forces of Air Command Zakhid (West) have downed a Russian attack drone in Lviv Oblast. Drone wreckage has caused a fire in one of the villages.
Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A fire broke out in one of the villages in our oblast as a result of the drone wreckage falling at around 04:30. A former collective farm building caught fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. [A total of] 20 firefighters and 4 fire appliances were involved."
Details: Three vehicles, including a lorry and two cars, were damaged due to the Russian attack and windows in nearby residential buildings were shattered.
However, early reports indicate that there were no casualties.
Background:
- On the evening of 19 September, Russia launched groups of Shahed attack drones towards Ukraine.
- An explosion was heard in Rivne during an air raid in the morning of 20 September.
- Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported that air defence was responding in the city.
- Air defence was also responding near the city of Cherkasy.
