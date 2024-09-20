Russian Shahed drone reaches Lviv Oblast, falling wreckage causes fire

The air defence forces of Air Command Zakhid (West) have downed a Russian attack drone in Lviv Oblast. Drone wreckage has caused a fire in one of the villages.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A fire broke out in one of the villages in our oblast as a result of the drone wreckage falling at around 04:30. A former collective farm building caught fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. [A total of] 20 firefighters and 4 fire appliances were involved."

Details: Three vehicles, including a lorry and two cars, were damaged due to the Russian attack and windows in nearby residential buildings were shattered.

However, early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Background:

On the evening of 19 September, Russia launched groups of Shahed attack drones towards Ukraine.

An explosion was heard in Rivne during an air raid in the morning of 20 September.

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported that air defence was responding in the city.

Air defence was also responding near the city of Cherkasy.

