Four lorries burned near Lviv due to Shahed drone wreckage falling – photos, video

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Lviv Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Four lorries have been destroyed by fire as a result of the fall of wreckage from a downed Shahed drone near Lviv.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: Wreckage from a Shahed (Geran-2) drone fell in an industrial zone in the Lviv district at around 03:15 last night. Four lorries caught fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene quickly. The fire was extinguished in one and a half hours. Unfortunately, the lorries cannot be repaired."

Details: Kozytskyi said 32 firefighters and 6 appliances were involved in extinguishing the fire.

"Overall, the enemy attacked our oblast with three attack drones while the two air-raid warnings issued in Lviv Oblast last night were in effect. Our air defence downed all [drones]. Most importantly, there were no casualties," Kozytskyi concluded.

Lviv City Council member Ihor Zinkevych posted photos from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine showing the aftermath of the fire.

Background:

On the evening of 5 September, Russian forces launched attack drones from the south. After midnight, the Shahed drones reached Lviv Oblast. Later, the Russians launched new UAVs from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast towards Sumy Oblast.

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Lviv Oblast. Warehouses near the village of Malekhiv, Lviv Oblast, are on fire due to the fall of Shahed drone wreckage.

