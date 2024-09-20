Russian drone nears Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant during overnight attack

A Russian kamikaze drone was spotted flying in close proximity to the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) during an attack on the night of 19-20 September.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Russia continues its nuclear intimidation by directing missiles and drones towards Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Today's incident involving a Shahed drone near the Khmelnytskyi NPP serves as further confirmation of this threat."

Details: Tiurin thanked the air defence forces for their effective work.

Background: On the night of 19-20 September, the Russian troops attacked Ukraine with several missiles and launched seven dozen kamikaze drones, while air defence destroyed 61 Russian UAVs and one guided missile.

