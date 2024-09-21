All Sections
Ammunition depots on fire in Russia following drone attacks – videos, photo

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 21 September 2024, 06:18
Detonation and fires in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. Screenshot

Russian Telegram channels and media have been reporting fires at an ammunition depot in Kuban and at a Main Missile and Artillery Directorate arsenal belonging to the Russian Defence Ministry in Tver Oblast.

Source: Astra, Baza and Mash Telegram channels; Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti; local authorities

Details: It was reported that a drone attack had been recorded in the Tikhoretsk district of Krasnodar Krai.

A fire and explosions occurred as a result of the attack. Authorities announced the evacuation of local residents from the village near the scene of the fire.

According to Astra, local residents said an attack had occurred on an ammunition depot.

In addition, a drone attack was reported in Tver Oblast, where residents of Toropets and nearby settlements heard explosions.

Fire in Tver Oblast.
Photo: Astra

According to Astra, the 23rd Main Missile and Artillery Directorate arsenal in the village of Oktyabr in Tver Oblast was attacked by drones.

The Tver Oblast governor claimed that the drones had been downed and emergency services were operating at the scene.

