Russia claims attack by over 100 Ukrainian drones

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 21 September 2024, 07:50
Russia claims attack by over 100 Ukrainian drones
An UAV. Stock photo: Ukroboronprom

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 101 Ukrainian drones attacked the territory of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 20-21 September.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry stated that their air defence systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed 101 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones.

Advertisement:

Quote: "[A total of] 53 drones were intercepted and destroyed over Bryansk Oblast, 18 over Krasnodar Krai, 5 over Kaluga, 3 over Tver and 3 over Belgorod oblasts, as well as 1 over Smolensk and Kursk oblasts and the Republic of Crimea. Sixteen other drones were destroyed over the Sea of Azov."

