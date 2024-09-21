Russia claims attack by over 100 Ukrainian drones

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 101 Ukrainian drones attacked the territory of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 20-21 September.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry stated that their air defence systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed 101 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones.

Quote: "[A total of] 53 drones were intercepted and destroyed over Bryansk Oblast, 18 over Krasnodar Krai, 5 over Kaluga, 3 over Tver and 3 over Belgorod oblasts, as well as 1 over Smolensk and Kursk oblasts and the Republic of Crimea. Sixteen other drones were destroyed over the Sea of Azov."

