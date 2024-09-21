An explosion after the Ukrainian strike on Russian storage depots. Screenshot

The Russian M-9 federal motorway, also known as the Baltic Highway, has been closed to traffic in Tver Oblast after an attack on a missile storage depot.

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Uprdor Rossiya, a Russian road management service; Astra, a Russian Telegram channel

Details: The authorities did not give a reason. Traffic has been stopped on the section from 322 km to 420 km, where the village of Oktyabrsky is located and where the 23rd arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence was hit.

In addition, media reports stated that the Staraya Toropa railway station (11 kilometres from the village) had also been evacuated.

The restrictions will remain in place until a "special order" is issued.

Telegram channels reported that Ukrainian UAVs had supposedly "hit a secret facility" where missiles might be stored, which, if detonated, would "wipe out tens of kilometres in the area".

The Russians said that there are supposedly missile silos with bunker-like gateways. A railway passes through the area, which is not marked on the map. The missiles may be North Korean.

Background: The Russian Ministry of Defence said that 101 Ukrainian UAVs attacked the territory of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 20-21 September.

