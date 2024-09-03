Norway to give €48 million to Ukraine for UAVs and air defence

Norway has allocated 570 million Norwegian kroner (approx. €48.3 million) to the International Fund for Ukraine for the acquisition of UAVs and air defence.

Source: Norwegian government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Norway's contribution, undertaken in collaboration with the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Lithuania, will assist in protecting the Ukrainian people and critical infrastructure from Russian aggression.

Quote: "Ukraine urgently needs more military equipment to protect itself from Russian aggression. Together with other countries, Norway will do everything possible to contribute," commented Norwegian Defense Minister Björn Arild Gram.

The International Fund for Ukraine is an additional support funding mechanism for Ukraine, led by the UK Ministry of Defence, which also includes Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Iceland, Lithuania and Sweden.

Previously, Norway contributed to the acquisition of air defence equipment, demining equipment, artillery ammunition, trucks, engineering vehicles, cranes, spare parts, and equipment for servicing Ukrainian platforms and small boats.

In July, IFU member countries struck an agreement to acquire £300 million of artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

Recently, Norway awarded Ukraine with a licence to develop 155 mm shells and made a commitment to fund the project.

