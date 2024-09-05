Ukrainian parliament's speaker asks US House Speaker to support Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russia

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), has held a meeting with his US counterpart, Mike Johnson, during which they discussed, among other things, lifting restrictions on long-range strikes deep into Russian territory.

Source: Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook, as European Pravda reports

Details: During the meeting, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada stressed the value of bipartisan and bicameral support for Ukraine and noted the importance of unprecedented aid from the United States.

Advertisement:

Quote from Stefanchuk: "We focused on the security situation in Ukraine and spoke about the latest terrorist attacks by Russia. I stressed that it is critically important to lift all restrictions on the use of US weapons and to obtain the consent of our partners to use the weapons provided to us without any conditions or restrictions."

He also called on Mike Johnson to help support this issue.

In addition, the meeting focused on the list of the most urgent defence needs of Ukraine's security and defence forces, the issue of strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the situation in the energy sector because of Russia's attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Background:

The White House noted that Ukraine would not be able to hit most Russian airbases, even with permission to use ATACMS.

The Pentagon also said the day before that the United States had not changed its policy of restricting the use of weapons provided by it for strikes deep into Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!