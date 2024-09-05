All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian parliament's speaker asks US House Speaker to support Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russia

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 5 September 2024, 18:24
Ukrainian parliament's speaker asks US House Speaker to support Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russia
Ruslan Stefanchuk and Mike Johnson. Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), has held a meeting with his US counterpart, Mike Johnson, during which they discussed, among other things, lifting restrictions on long-range strikes deep into Russian territory.

Source: Ruslan Stefanchuk on Facebook, as European Pravda reports 

Details: During the meeting, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada stressed the value of bipartisan and bicameral support for Ukraine and noted the importance of unprecedented aid from the United States.

Advertisement:

Quote from Stefanchuk: "We focused on the security situation in Ukraine and spoke about the latest terrorist attacks by Russia. I stressed that it is critically important to lift all restrictions on the use of US weapons and to obtain the consent of our partners to use the weapons provided to us without any conditions or restrictions."

He also called on Mike Johnson to help support this issue.

In addition, the meeting focused on the list of the most urgent defence needs of Ukraine's security and defence forces, the issue of strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the situation in the energy sector because of Russia's attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • The White House noted that Ukraine would not be able to hit most Russian airbases, even with permission to use ATACMS.
  • The Pentagon also said the day before that the United States had not changed its policy of restricting the use of weapons provided by it for strikes deep into Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

StefanchukUSAwarweapons
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Stefanchuk
Ukrainian parliament's speaker signs law banning activities of religious organisations linked to Russia
Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed
Putin says Ukraine's parliamentary speaker is now de facto country leader
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: