Tetyana OliynykThursday, 5 September 2024, 19:37
Russia attacks Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people – photos
Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian troops attacked a residential sector of the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast on 5 September, injuring two people.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "This afternoon, the Russians carried out an airstrike on the residential sector of the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district. Private residential buildings and outbuildings were destroyed, and cars were damaged."

Aftermath of Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Aftermath of Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The attack caused a fire, which destroyed two residential buildings, an outbuilding and dry grass covering 300 square metres.

