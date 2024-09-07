Zelenskyy meets with Dutch far-right leader in Italy – photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, currently on a visit to Italy, has met with Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch far-right Party for Freedom.

Source: the press service for the Ukrainian President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy met with Wilders at the Ambrosetti Forum, where he had previously met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Geert Wilders (left) and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right). Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

At the meeting with Wilders, the Ukrainian president expressed his gratitude to the Netherlands and the entire Dutch people for all the support provided to Ukraine and specifically noted the contribution of the Netherlands to strengthening Ukraine's air defence.

"The head of state briefed [Wilders] on the security situation in Ukraine and the challenges faced by the country in countering the full-scale Russian aggression. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also outlined Ukraine's efforts to restore a just and lasting peace. In particular, he mentioned the process of implementing the Peace Formula based on the results of the first inaugural Peace Summit and preparations for the second Summit," the press service stated.

Background:

The right-wing populist Party for Freedom led by Geert Wilders, which opposed further military aid to Ukraine, won the last parliamentary elections in the Netherlands and claimed to lead the government.

However, in the end, Wilders had to forgo the prime ministerial role to form a government, and the key positions of foreign minister and defence minister, crucial for Ukraine, were assigned to representatives from other political parties.

The ministers of the new government visited Kyiv the very next day after their appointment and pledged that the support from the Netherlands would continue.

This week, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof visited Ukraine and, alongside President Zelenskyy, travelled to the city of Zaporizhzhia. During the visit, Schoof announced a new aid package for Ukraine valued at over €200 million.

