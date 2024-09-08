Explosion rocks Kyiv, 2 people dead, more may be trapped under rubble

The site of the explosion. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

An explosion occurred in Kyiv on the morning of 8 September, partially destroying a two-storey building.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Details: Klitschko reported that the explosion of currently unknown origin occurred on the premises of a motor transport company in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

A two-storey building has been partially destroyed.

The mayor's office says that no fire occurred, but people may be trapped under the rubble. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Photos showing the likely site of the explosion are being circulated on social media.

No air-raid warning was issued in the city at the time.

Updated: Kyiv City Military Administration later added that two people have been found dead.

There may be more people trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations continue.

