Russia kills 96 journalists and media workers in Ukraine since 2014

Since 2014, 96 journalists and media workers have been killed as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 69 of whom were serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and were killed in action.

Details: The Institute of Mass Information has published data on the number of Ukrainian journalists killed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014.

Quote: "Russia has killed 89 media workers since February 24, 2022. 11 died while reporting, 78 died as combatants or were killed by Russian shelling or torture."

Details: The Institute of Mass Information noted that it did not record in its monitoring the deaths of representatives of Russian propaganda resources in the occupied territories of Ukraine, as they do not carry out journalistic activities, but provide information support for military aggression.

Background:

The Committee to Protect Journalists estimated that 99 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2023. This is almost 44% more than in 2022.

The international organisation Reporters Without Borders estimated that more than 100 Ukrainian and foreign journalists accredited in Ukraine have suffered from Russian aggression over the two years of full-scale war in Ukraine.

