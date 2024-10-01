Israel launches ground operation in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have launched Operation Northern Arrows, a limited, localised and targeted raid against Hezbollah terrorist targets in the border area of southern Lebanon.

Source: Israel Defence Forces on Telegram

Quote: "In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localised, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel."

Advertisement:

Details: The report says that the IDF is acting in accordance with a methodological plan developed by the General Staff and the Northern Command, according to which soldiers have been training and preparing for the past months.

The Israeli Air Force and IDF artillery are supporting the ground forces by conducting precision strikes against military targets in the area.

Operation Northern Arrows will continue in accordance with the assessment of the situation and in parallel with the fighting in the Gaza Strip and other areas.

Advertisement:

Background:

On Monday evening, it was reported that the Lebanese army was retreating from several positions on the southern border with Israel following shelling and reports of an IDF ground operation.

The IDF announced that it was strengthening its defences along the line of contact and preparing for the next stages of hostilities.

On 30 September, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israeli special forces were conducting raids in southern Lebanon, gathering intelligence and preparing for a possible ground invasion that could begin as early as this week, despite international pressure to prevent an escalation.

Media reported that Israel had informed the United States that it is preparing for a limited ground operation in Lebanon aimed at dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure along the border.

Support UP or become our patron!