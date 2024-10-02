All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Romania scrambles fighter jets because of Russian nighttime drone attack on Odesa Oblast

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 2 October 2024, 11:14
Romania scrambles fighter jets because of Russian nighttime drone attack on Odesa Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

An air-raid warning was issued and fighter jets took off in the Romanian area that borders Ukraine over the Danube because of a Russian drone attack on the night of 1-2 October on southern Odesa Oblast.

Source: Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Emergency services reported that an RO-Alert notification was issued for the northern part of Tulcea district at around 02:40 on the night of 1-2 October after the military detected Russian drones flying towards targets on Ukrainian territory near the Romanian border.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Defence said that two Spanish F-18 fighter jets based at an air base in Romania and two Romanian F-16s were deployed to monitor the situation.

The surveillance systems did not detect any entry by the Shahed attack drones into Romanian airspace.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Last week, the debris of a Shahed attack drone was once again found on the territory of the Romanian district opposite Ukraine's Izmail on the Danube, and the Romanian Ministry of Defence condemned Russian drone attacks near the Romanian border.
  • On 29 September, NATO began additional surveillance of Romanian airspace with the deployment of another Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.

Support UP or become our patron!

RomaniaShahed drone
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
Romania
Romanian Parliament approves establishment of training centre for Ukrainian marines
Romania's Defence Ministry "strongly condemns" another Russian drone attack near country's border
Romania to buy more ammunition amid war in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: