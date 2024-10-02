Romania scrambles fighter jets because of Russian nighttime drone attack on Odesa Oblast

An air-raid warning was issued and fighter jets took off in the Romanian area that borders Ukraine over the Danube because of a Russian drone attack on the night of 1-2 October on southern Odesa Oblast.

Source: Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Emergency services reported that an RO-Alert notification was issued for the northern part of Tulcea district at around 02:40 on the night of 1-2 October after the military detected Russian drones flying towards targets on Ukrainian territory near the Romanian border.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Defence said that two Spanish F-18 fighter jets based at an air base in Romania and two Romanian F-16s were deployed to monitor the situation.

The surveillance systems did not detect any entry by the Shahed attack drones into Romanian airspace.

Background:

Advertisement:

Last week, the debris of a Shahed attack drone was once again found on the territory of the Romanian district opposite Ukraine's Izmail on the Danube, and the Romanian Ministry of Defence condemned Russian drone attacks near the Romanian border.

On 29 September, NATO began additional surveillance of Romanian airspace with the deployment of another Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.

Support UP or become our patron!