All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian troops injure two people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 2 October 2024, 18:39
Russian troops injure two people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysakʼs Telegram channel. 

The Russian army attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 2 October, injuring two men.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "Nikopol district was attacked several times with kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas came under fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]. In Marhanets hromada, two people were injured - men aged 69 and 89. They are hospitalised."

Advertisement:

Details: The attack also caused fires, and a private estate was ablaze.

 

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysakʼs Telegram channel. 

The infrastructure and transport company were also damaged. A house and a garage were destroyed. Half a dozen local houses and the same number of outbuildings and a greenhouse were damaged. Power lines were also damaged.

Advertisement:

Russia also hit the Synelnykove district with a UAV. A house in one of the hromadas was damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastwarattack
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
Russian drone attacks Ukrainian power engineers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Explosions ring out during missile threat in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: