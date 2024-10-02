Russian troops injure two people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysakʼs Telegram channel.

The Russian army attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 2 October, injuring two men.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "Nikopol district was attacked several times with kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas came under fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]. In Marhanets hromada, two people were injured - men aged 69 and 89. They are hospitalised."

Details: The attack also caused fires, and a private estate was ablaze.

The infrastructure and transport company were also damaged. A house and a garage were destroyed. Half a dozen local houses and the same number of outbuildings and a greenhouse were damaged. Power lines were also damaged.

Russia also hit the Synelnykove district with a UAV. A house in one of the hromadas was damaged.

