EU plans to send military advisers to Ukraine – Hungarian Foreign Minister

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 2 October 2024, 19:37
Péter Szijjártó. Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has stated that the European Union allegedly plans to send military advisers to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia, but Budapest has rejected this proposal.

Source: European Pravda, citing Szijjártó's comment following an external session of the Hungarian government on 2 October

Details: Szijjártó states that the EU's new proposal to extend the mandate of the EUMAM mission (EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine), which trains Ukrainian soldiers, includes sending "EU military advisers to Ukraine to carry out coordination tasks".

Quote: "This would mean that training would no longer take place solely on EU territory, and EU military advisers involved in the training would be stationed in Ukraine. That is why we are saying 'no' to this proposal, and we have already informed the European External Action Service in Brussels that we cannot support it in its current form. We have asked them to revise this proposal."

Details: Szijjártó believes that this "dangerous proposal" would "significantly increase the risk of escalating the war, potentially leading to its further spread". He also stressed that Budapest would not participate in the EU training mission under any circumstances.

Background: 

  • The EUMAM was established in October 2022 to help train Ukrainian servicemen. Training under EUMAM primarily takes place in Poland and Germany.
  • Earlier, Reuters reported that the EU’s diplomatic service urged member states to better adapt the military training mission for Ukraine to meet Kyiv’s needs, but it did not recommend sending military instructors to Ukraine.
  • This information was also confirmed by EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell.

EUHungaryUkraine
