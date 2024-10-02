All Sections
Zelenskyy compares Western help for Israel and Ukraine

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 2 October 2024, 21:00
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Western allies refuse to shoot down Russian missiles near their borders with Ukraine, yet in the Middle East, "during brutal Iranian strikes, we see the international coalition acting together."

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 2 October 

Quote: "Ukraine has long been saying to all its neighbours, to all its major partners, that we need to cooperate; we need to shoot down Shahed drones; shoot down missiles together, and especially in areas close to NATO countries. This is absolutely possible. Every time in the Middle East, during brutal Iranian strikes, we see the international coalition acting together."

Details: At the same time, the president commended the states that assist Ukraine with air defence systems, particularly Romania for providing its Patriot system.

Quote: "And we can achieve even greater effectiveness – we can put a complete end to Russian terror by shooting down Shahedd rones, by shooting down missiles in cooperation."

